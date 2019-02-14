A year after a gunman killed 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida, the local response was smaller.
The way Pendleton High School students responded on March 14, 2018, was done in much the same way it was done on Thursday — at 10:17 a.m., students filed out of the school’s main entrance and stood mostly in silence in front of the flagpole for 17 minutes. Before returning to class, some brief statements condemning gun violence were made, tears were shed, and students embraced each other in support.
But in 2018, the walkout featured 50 students, who were even approached by some adults expressing solidarity. The turnout was high enough that the principal took to the public announcement system to discourage students from walking out and suggesting an alternative.
Tuesday’s demonstration only included six students and little outward attention from staff. Midway through the walkout, a student returned to class and at one point, another student told them to, “Get back to class.”
After school ended, sophomore Ellen Paulsen said she felt compelled to organize the commemorative walkout because while many states had tightened gun laws, Congress had yet to take action. Other schools across the country were doing the same.
She had participated in last year’s walkout, but had trouble attracting students to join her when she tried organizing a demonstration this year despite spreading the word through word-of-mouth and social media.
Paulsen had several theories as to why not as many students joined the walkout.
She thought some students decided to skip once they realized their friends wouldn’t attend while others might have been intimidated by how their parents or teachers would respond.
Although there have been several school shootings since Parkland, none were at the same scale, decreasing the sense of urgency, she said.
When the six girls returned to school, Paulsen said some were met with disapproving comments from staff and notifications that they were considered tardy or absent.
And as with last year, business at Pendleton High School resumed as usual.
(0) comments
