PENDLETON — Pendleton High School students got a real sense of career training Friday, April 7, through a virtual experience.
Baylie Santana, 17, a junior, put on a virtual reality headset for the first time, diving straight into courses on hospitality and health care training.
“You actually feel like you’re getting the experience of it when you’re doing it,” she said. “I was just doing health training on how to clean a spill of blood borne pathogens. Instead of just somebody explaining it to you, you get that, but then you also put it into practice.”
The experience came from TransfrVR headsets the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Schools to Careers program now is using. Schools to Careers coordinator Patti Hyatt is bringing the gear to high schools to share with students. She said Santana's experience is illustrative of how useful the headsets can be in helping students experience new career and skill opportunities.
“A big part of this is to get kids thinking about what else they might be interested in, and to think about what might be outside the bubble we live in,” Hyatt said. “By seeing and experiencing things with their own eyes they get to have a more meaningful career exploration.”
A grant from the Wildhorse Foundation allowed the chamber to purchase five TransfrVR virtual reality headsets. Hyatt was at Pendleton High School with three selected students who’d chosen to spend their advisory period experimenting with the new headsets and learning new skills.
“It’s really unique because these headsets allow the kids to see and do things in different fields like robots, public safety, hospitality and a bunch of other different things you can go through,” Hyatt said.
The training available on TransfrVR headsets extends beyond workforce and helps students become comfortable with and learn crucial day-to-day skills, such as how to do an oil change or how to use a fire extinguisher, Hyatt said.
Though students at Pendleton High School were exclusively doing career exploration, two of Hyatt’s five TransfrVR headsets are set up to provide more in-depth training that can earn users certifications in occupational safety and health.
“The whole process has been a dream,” Hyatt said. “When I first set out with my vision, it was ‘Let’s just bring technology to Eastern Oregon because we don’t have access to these kinds of technology.’ I have college-aged kids, and so I started wondering, could this technology inspire kids to be interested in looking at different careers?”
Talking about careers with students can be a process, Hyatt said, especially when dealing with students in grades 11 and 12, where they’ve spent most of their lives sitting in classrooms and listening.
“This gives students the opportunity to take career exploration into their own hands and get a taste of the different fields and opportunities that are available to them.”
Hyatt also said she does not want the virtual reality gear to gather dust when school is not in session.
“Then when summer comes and the kids are gone, I’m going to start knocking down doors of our members and asking things like our construction companies if they’re interested in taking any courses from the TransfrVR course catalog,” she said. “By the end, I want these headsets to be a resource for the whole community.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.