Pendleton hires another new interim fire chief

PENDLETON — As it has for most years since 2010, the Pendleton Fire Department is bringing in a new person to lead it.
The city hired Jim Critchley, a retired chief for the Tucson, Arizona, fire department, to replace Paul Berardi on an interim basis.
Reached for comment on the road back to his native Kansas City, Missouri, Berardi said Pendleton was a great town, but he decided against applying for the permanent position because most of his family remains in the Midwest.
“It tugs at you after awhile,” he said.
Berardi was hired as interim chief in September 2018 and indicated as recently as February that he was interested in staying long term, but he changed his mind when the permanent position opened.
Berardi wasn’t lacking in experience when he arrived in Pendleton. Before retiring and moving to Eastern Oregon, Berardi managed the Kansas City Fire Department and its 1,300 personnel, including 225 emergency medical staffers and 1,000 firefighters.
In an interview Thursday, City Manager Robb Corbett explained why he chose to appoint another interim chief rather than fill the position permanently.
“In the pool that was provided to me, during the first round of interviews, I did not find a candidate that I was comfortable with to hire so I chose to go back out,” he said
Corbett said the city was connected with Critchley through its hiring consultant, the Western Fire Chiefs Association.
Superficially, Critchley strikes a similar professional profile to Berardi, having come to Pendleton after retiring from a much larger fire department.
According to The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Critchley retired from the Tucson Fire Department in December 2017 after a 29-year career, the last six spent as chief.
Critchley told the Daily Star that he was retiring to spend more time with his family and focus on his health.
A receptionist for the fire department said Critchley was not available for an interview Thursday.
At the time of his retirement, Critchley oversaw a $92 million budget and 643 full-time personnel. Comparatively, the Pendleton Fire Department has about 30 full-time positions and a $5.1 million budget.
Critchley becomes the latest person to hold a position that’s seen frequent turnover over the past decade.
Including interim appointments, the fire department has had eight different people serve as fire chiefs in the past nine years.
The department has been without a permanent fire chief since April 2018, when Mike Ciraulo abruptly retired. Both Ciraulo and city leadership declined to comment on the reason behind the former chief’s departure, but Ciraulo’s performance evaluations revealed disagreements over the the fire chief position’s subordination to the police chief and Ciraulo’s budget management.
Corbett said he didn’t know how he could assure the position’s future stability, but it was a desired trait.
He said the city could end up with another new fire chief if Critchley declines to seek the permanent position or the city decides to hire someone else.
Corbett also declined to share a timeline for hiring a new permanent chief, but said the permanent job will be solicited again with the expectation of doing another round of interviews.
“I’m not operating under a timetable,” he said. “I’m operating on the intent of finding the right person for the job.”
Corbett said Police Chief Stuart Roberts will continue to supervise the fire department as the public safety director until a new permanent fire chief is named.
