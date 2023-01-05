PENDLETON – CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, has imposed a moderate restriction on visitation due to an increase in coronavirus infections after the holiday season.
"For the safety of staff and patients, we enacted this moderate restriction on visitation. This protocol states that each patient can have a maximum of two visitors per day, and we are asking that visitors try to limit ins and outs as much as possible," hospital spokesperson Emily Smith said.
Oregon law provides for exceptions under certain situations, she said, such as patients in end-of-life care and patients with support persons.
"We have had this visitation restriction in place in the past before we moved to no visitor restrictions this fall," Smith said.
The hospital took the decision in part to limit transmission of the coronavirus between visitors and patients at the hospital, but also to keep staff healthy in the face of a "tridemic."
"We are observing a ‘tridemic,’ an increase not only in coronavirus but also in influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) all at the same time," Smith said. "This change only affects the number of visitors that a patient is allowed to have. It doesn't change anything in the care and admitting process."
Smith explained St. Anthony still is having low coronavirus vaccine rates.
"Of the patients who tested positive for influenza in December, inpatient and outpatient, our data show that only 23% of those had been vaccinated," she said. "We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated against influenza, as well as vaccination/boosters against COVID-19."
Reporter for the East Oregonian
