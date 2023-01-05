St. Anthony Hospital
A list of precautions adorn the door of a COVID-19 patient Aug. 19, 2021, in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON – CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, has imposed a moderate restriction on visitation due to an increase in coronavirus infections after the holiday season.

"For the safety of staff and patients, we enacted this moderate restriction on visitation. This protocol states that each patient can have a maximum of two visitors per day, and we are asking that visitors try to limit ins and outs as much as possible," hospital spokesperson Emily Smith said.

