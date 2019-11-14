PENDLETON — Plenty of Pendletonians like the idea of a large event ticket or hotel room fee paying for road repairs, but those that don’t made their case to the Pendleton City Council Tuesday night.
In the wake of the city releasing preliminary data from a survey that shows those two fees as the most popular options, hoteliers and event promoters gathered at city hall to voice their concerns with the proposals.
Ticket fees
Andy McAnally got candid while trying to explain to the city council how a $2 fee assessed on each event ticket would hurt the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
Assisted by a PowerPoint presentation, the co-manager of Whisky Fest said the July concert event lost money in its first year before rebounding in years 2 and 3.
McAnally said attracting popular music acts didn’t come cheap: Whisky Fest spent $2.3 million on artists alone in 2019. The event wasn’t able to make up for it in ticket sales and experienced a net loss of more than $150,000.
McAnally said high ticket prices may have led to a decline in sales, and organizers are looking into lowering tickets below $100. But a $2 fee could make that balancing act difficult.
“Are we open for business or are we closed for business when it comes to tourism?” McAnally said. “Because these events are not easy to put on.”
Round-Up President Dave O’Neill was no more complimentary of the ticket fee concept.
Although the Round-Up Association has trumpeted a steady rise in ticket sales over the past few years, O’Neill said a seemingly small fee could lead to more people staying home instead of coming to Pendleton’s signature event.
O’Neill urged the council to convene a subcommittee to analyze the ticket fee and how it would be administered.
Organizers of smaller events said they would feel the impact of a ticket fee much harder.
“If you think you guys have a challenging job, try selling tickets to a 103-year-old Wild West show that hasn’t changed in 103 years,” Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins said. “It’s very difficult. Not a lot of repeat customers.”
Hawkins said the average ticket cost at Happy Canyon is $18, and as much as 30% of its tickets are given away for free.
While Happy Canyon’s Round-Up week Professional Bull Riders events usually sell well, Hawkins said the kick-off concert doesn’t always net money.
Hotel fees
The hospitality industry was also inhospitable to new fees targeting their industry.
Oxford Suites General Manager Cari Shafer said anyone who supported additional fees on hotel rooms wasn’t “pro-tourism.”
The city already levies an 8% lodging room tax and a $1.50 Tourism Promotion Assessment Charge on hotel rooms, and the hoteliers argued another fee could cause travelers to choose Hermiston or another nearby town with fewer taxes. Hermiston has a $2 fee on hotel rooms to support the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
Travel Pendleton Coordinator Kristen Dollarhide said the way Pendleton is collecting its existing fees might not be the best way to do it.
Travel Pendleton receives 55% of the assessment charge’s revenue, but Dollarhide said her budget has only risen by $67 since 2016 despite a surge in new tourism events in that time period.
If large sectors of the business community don’t support a fee on hotel rooms or large event tickets, some councilors asked what the business community would support.
Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Rosenberg distributed a letter to the council with the chamber board of director’s recommendation — a $10 increase to the street utility fee, which could be reduced if the city passes a gas tax.
Any gas tax would have to be approved by voters before it could go into effect.
Next steps
Mayor John Turner reminded the audience about why the council was seeking more public revenue in the first place.
“Over a period of the last four years, we moved from spending $350,000 on streets to $1.2 million,” he said. “Those are all general fund dollars. We did that in addition to having to pay another $500,000 in (Public Employees Retirement System charges) out of the city budget this year. There’s a lot of competition for dollars and we have scraped together what we think is as much as we can without cutting other city services.”
Although the city hadn’t committed to any specific taxes or fees, Turner said the council wanted to devise a funding plan by the end of the year.
Regardless of what the council decides, he promised the audience that the plan would be “thoughtful.”
Turner said the council would discuss the proposals in more detail at an upcoming workshop on Nov. 26.
