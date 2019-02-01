More than two months after the Pendleton City Council approved a 204-unit apartment complex on Westgate, it will take another crack at a much more contentious housing deal.
The council will meet Tuesday to consider reworking the debt repayment plan that’s part of an incentive deal for the Pendleton Heights housing development.
Developer Saj Jivanjee has already built 32 townhouses at Pendleton Heights, but he has told the council that he can’t proceed with a planned 100-unit apartment complex at the site without a revised incentive deal.
According to a staff report from City Manager Robb Corbett, Jivanjee has agreed to start building the apartments in exchange for him paying $150,000 instead of $200,000 before the project starts. Additionally, Jivanjee wants the city to reimburse him for the city’s share of infrastructure costs once the project is complete.
Corbett estimates it would cost the city $176,651 to cover infrastructure improvements at the site and another $112,151 to reimburse Jivanjee, the latter being paid for with increased property tax revenue from the apartment complex.
Jinvajee has made several proposals to change the terms of the deal since he completed the townhouse phase of Pendleton heights, and not all have been successful.
The council unanimously rejected his last proposal — a debt repayment plan that converted a flat fee paid when the developer acquires building permits for a 20-unit apartment addition to Pendleton Heights to a percentage that’s paid out after each individual unit is built — in September.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
