PENDLETON — Maria Davis got plenty of use out of her sneakers on Pendleton’s first day of school.
As classroom teachers serenaded their students with a chorus of good mornings and welcome backs, the new dean of students at Washington Elementary School spent the time between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. seemingly walking nearly every inch of the multi-story facility.
As teachers ushered the grade schoolers into their classrooms, Davis checked in with a sullen-looking student with his hood pulled up before moving on to the playground to pick up a student who was lined up but late for class, and then taking her to the cafeteria where a group of students who arrived on a late bus were picking up a sack breakfast.
She didn’t stay long.
“What is your backpack filled with? Rocks?” she jokingly asked a student who had transferred from McKay Creek Elementary School, lugging his backpack as she escorted him to class.
Davis was on a time crunch this morning, trying to get students situated before a special “soft start” assembly for first-graders and their parents.
The soft start — a special introduction where small groups of students are given a day to acclimate to their surroundings before starting standard classroom activities — was originally started for kindergarteners, but now every school level has its own transitional activity for students who aged up into their school.
After a brief introduction from Washington Principal Aimee VanNice at the assembly, Davis was off again to check in with students and staff on both floors.
Davis’ walking tour of Washington is an encapsulation of some of her duties and why the district started the dean of students position in the first place.
Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the need for more administrative support was set into motion when the district opened its new Washington and Sherwood Heights elementary schools.
The larger schools allowed the district to repurpose Lincoln Primary School and West Hills Intermediate School, but enlarged the enrollments for the new facilities.
Washington and Sherwood now average about 450 students each, almost twice the number of students enrolled at the other elementary schools — McKay Creek Elementary School and the Pendleton Early Learning Center.
With only one principal to oversee students and staff, district officials polled elementary school staff members about whether they would like to use existing resources to create deans of students positions at Washington and Sherwood Heights.
Fritsch said staff gave the district their endorsement.
“The consensus was, ‘We can still manage to keep our classrooms sizes within our ranges that we’re shooting for, or attempting to achieve, and add this position from our existing staffing,’” he said.
The district looked internally for their new dean positions, eventually hiring Davis, a child development specialist, to stay and work at Washington, and Piper Kelm, a Pendleton High School science teacher, to move to Sherwood Heights.
VanNice said Davis’ first year will be successful if the school is able to meet all the student and staff needs that VanNice previously didn’t have time to get to.
By spending time in the day meeting with staff and students about the childrens’ various social-emotional and academic needs, VanNice said she can spend more time supporting teacher instruction than she did in the new Washington’s first three years of existence.
Davis has experience at Washington, working first as a teacher before becoming a childhood development specialist.
Although the deans will perform some administrative duties, Fritsch said there are some key differences between the deans and assistant principals: the deans will remain a part of the teacher’s union and will not be able to perform evaluations of other staff members.
There’s also a question of how long the district will be able to sustain the positions.
Washington and Sherwood Heights shared an assistant principal in their first year before a round of budget cuts eliminated the position.
Fritsch said the district feels like its funding will be stable enough in the coming years to maintain its current staffing level, including the deans of students positions.
Fritsch said the real test will be whether the district can get back to its staffing levels from before the recession, a mark it has yet to hit.
New funds are anticipated from the Student Success Act in coming years, and although the district doesn’t know the exact amount it will get, Fritsch said staff will have to prioritize where it wants to spend the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.