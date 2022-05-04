PENDLETON — About 40 employers in Pendleton participated in a job fair Tuesday, May 3, aiming to fill the ranks of their staffs.
Tammy Thompson, regional recruiter of drivers for First Student charter bus rental, was among the companies and businesses in the main hall of the Pendleton Convention Center. The company recently won the contract to serve the Pendleton School District.
"We really need help," Thompson said. "We're desperate.
First Student offers school bus drivers $21.50 per hour, depending on experience, with a $4,000 sign-on bonus for new hires and $6,000 for those pre-certified.
The nonprofit Clearview Disability Resource Center, 1114 S.W. Frazer Ave., also was looking for part-time bus drivers. It transports people to medical appointments, both in and out of town, to the Tri-Cities or Portland.
"We need three drivers, but they have to pass background checks,” recruiter Jeremy Umbarger said.
Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Executive officer Cheri Rosenberg and schools to careers coordinator Patti Hyatt. Private companies and government entities alike came to the fair.
Rosenberg estimated that by 4:30 p.m., approximately 200 people had gone through the convention center. She said the employment situation in Pendleton is no worse and no better than anywhere else.
"Two years ago we sat with approximately 100 jobs open," she said. "In a survey done several months ago by the city, Pendleton was at 500 open positions. This is indicative of the overall theme across the state and nation."
Rosenberg assessed the worker shortage is not necessarily easing thanks to wage hikes.
"There are so many factors facing folks today," she said. "Higher wages are great, but without day care, housing, etc., higher wages don't cover those struggles. I know one of the city's priorities is housing, and Pendleton Children's Center is working hard to create 150 slot daycare. We have some great providers in town, but reality is there's just not enough to fill the gap."
The lack of workers is a common theme.
Due to staff shortages, Starbucks in Southgate was closed on weekends last month according to a note on display on a window in early April.
A month later, the worker shortage seems to have improved somewhat, possibly helped by higher minimum wages. Now Starbucks is open on weekends, but still with reduced hours. The Saturday and Sunday hours shown on its website are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., as opposed to 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery co-owner Keili Bullington said staff has been an issue for the the establishment at 511 S.E. Court Ave., the same as its has been with many other industries.
“We have a few positions that we are currently looking to hire and we look forward to seeing local faces coming back to work with us this summer after school is out,” she said.
McDonald’s raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour in March. Burger King declined to comment, and Safeway’s director of communications and public affairs didn’t respond to questions.
U.S. inflation rose to its highest level since 1981 in March, as the Consumer Price Index spiked 8.4%, so cost increases eat into wage hikes.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino, with its subsidiary operations, was advertising at least 82 jobs in early April, ranging from unskilled, entry-level to highly trained professional positions. Among its satellite businesses requiring help were Arrowhead Truck Plaza by the freeway, the Hamley complex downtown and Birch Creek Golf Course off Highway 395 south of Pendleton.
In early May, demand for workers remains high, with 80 positions listed, and CHI St. Anthony Hospital is advertising many available positions.
At the jobs fair, Tum-A-Lum Lumber Pendleton branch manager Shane Reinhart said that just that morning his company had filled its last open position.
"We're fully-staffed, but some other branches still need help,” he said.
During the pandemic, the U.S. labor force participation rate crashed from 63.4% in February 2020 to its coronavirus low of 60.2% in April, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. As schools and businesses closed, many parents again needed to care for children at home. By March, the rate had recovered to 62.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.