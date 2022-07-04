PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is launching a survey to evaluate how the city communicates with residents and visitors. And participants can win one of four $25 gift cards.
The city in a press release Friday, July 1, announced the Pendleton Communications Survey 2022 is to help gauge conditions and guide communication decisions, working toward Pendleton City Council Goal No. 4: Improve communication between the community and the city council/mayor’s office/city of Pendleton.
Now live, the 20-question survey asks participants to provide feedback on city communication, including via the city website and social media pages. Participants will be able to share thoughts and give feedback, according to the press release, and the answers are confidential.
The survey is open through Aug. 15. Those who complete the survey on or before July 31 and choose to provide contact information will be entered into a drawing for one of four $25 gift cards.
The city of Pendleton Communications Survey 2022 is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FQGXMD6. Hard copies of the survey are available on request at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.