PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has launched a new website to help residents and developers learn about in progress, completed and planned construction projects.
Public Works Director Bob Patterson in a press release Thursday, Jan. 12, said a lot of work went into developing the information.
"We understand the interest by our citizens to better understand the work being accomplished and planned by the city of Pendleton,” he said, adding "outside developers are very interested in understanding the investments being made in our community as they consider development opportunities in Pendleton.”
PendletonProjects.com includes information about the scope, cost and purpose of construction activities across the city, from the airport to urban renewal. Site visitors can sort projects by category — street, water, wastewater, facilities, parks or urban renewal — or status — in progress, planned or completed. Completed projects also can be examined by year, and an interactive projects map allows users to visually track projects in each category.
At launch, the site includes more than 50 projects, but it is a work in progress the city will update to include new projects.
The webpage aligns with the Pendleton City Council goals to improve communication, the press release stated, and also helps meet the needs of the community according to the 2022 City Communications Survey. In that survey, participants identified construction as the No. 1 priority area for city communications.
