PENDLETON — The crowd was abundant Friday, Nov. 4, on the second day of the Pendleton Leather Show.
The annual show at the Pendleton Convention Center continues Saturday. Leather working classes filled all seven available rooms at the center.
Attendees may bid on items at the Hagel Leather Tools and Supply booth in a silent auction to benefit 25 year-old stroke survivor Maysa Hagel of Dayton, Wyoming. There also is a raffle.
Misty and Braydan Shaw of Salina, Utah bought the Leather Show in 2019, after attending it for for years. They are the sixth generation of their family to own Western retailer Burns Cowboy Shop, doing business as Burns Cowboy Shop since 1876. The company builds custom leather boots, hats, jewelry, saddles and more.
"The business is 146 years old," Misty Shaw said. "We added 1876 to the company name. Our daughter is the seventh generation. We employ 100 craftsmen."
Around 30 exhibitors attended the Leather Show this year. Besides staging the trade show in Pendleton, the Shaws also publish an annual glossy magazine, 'Shoptalk!' and on Nov. 3 officially launched an online leather working instruction course, Illum Atelier.
"We have a studio in Salt Lake," Shaw said. "We fly in artisans from all over the world. One is coming from Germany soon."
Illum Atelier allows people worldwide to learn from the finest artisans, manager Rachel McHardy said. A $50 subscription allows access to 36 courses totaling more than 30 hours, with more content added constantly.
"The classrooms here are full every day," Shaw said. "Teachers come from Alabama, Texas, Utah and Montana to highlight and share their skill sets. We have contests for best roughout saddle, chaps and hand bags. Sponsors have donated $10,000 in prize money."
Attendees vote in each category of the second annual Northwest Leather Masters Competition. Winners receive a 35 centimeter alligator skin in the color of their choice, as well, courtesy of Vaughn Gators.
"When you're from a small town, you need to do 10 different things to make a go," Braydan Shaw said. "We're trying to make it to nine."
Vince Alvarado of Leather Machine Co. Ontario, California, demonstrated a stitching machine to a group of attendees and promptly made a sale in the morning.
"We've been coming here for years," he said. "We love Pendleton."
Fraser Travers of Sebring Custom Tanning, Sebring, Florida, receives hides from all over. His tannery isn't just for alligators any more.
"Moose, bear, python, you name it, we'll tan it," he said.
Airboat captain Phil and Terrie Waters of GatorGuides.com, Tampa, Florida, also traveled across the country for the show.
"We came with the Florida Gator crew," Terrie said, while displaying her matching alligator skin boots and purse. "It was a beautiful drive. People here are friendly. It's a nice experience."
Phil Waters lifted a shiny, black-dyed tanned alligator hide.
"If you can afford to buy one these, you've made it," he said.
Waters contracts with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to trap nuisance alligators, the raw hides of which Travers tans. The tanned but not yet dyed "crusts" are white.
