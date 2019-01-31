Pendleton Public Library Director Mary Finney looked a tiny bit lost Thursday afternoon as she thought about life after the library.
At a goodbye party, a library patron asked Finney what she planned to do on her first day of retirement.
“I think I’ll start by sleeping in — if the cat lets me,” she quipped.
But, after that, she admitted, life after almost 28 years at the Pendleton library is a chapter yet to be written.
She’ll take a few mementos with her, such as posters of Elvis reading a book and Sean Connery holding “The Spirit of Scotland” with the word “READ” centered above him. And she’ll take plenty of memories, too.
The Nebraska native started out in Pendleton as children’s librarian, using her expressive voice to enchant children huddled around her at story time. Maura O’Daniel, the current circulation supervisor, brought her children to hear stories in the 1990s. She said Finney never underestimated her young audiences.
“She always read challenging books with a big vocabulary and lots of words on a page,” O’Daniel said.
Finney said she dreamed of becoming a librarian since she was a girl.
“I worked in the middle school library and always loved books,” she said. “That just resonated with me.”
At the insistence of her mother, she instead earned a teaching degree at the University of Northern Colorado. The idea of becoming a librarian quickly lured Finney back though, and she enrolled in a library science program at Emporia State College in Kansas. After earning her library degree, she saw an opening for a job in Pendleton and applied.
Over 27 years and 10 months in Pendleton, Finney worked her way up to the director position. Technology brought major changes. The library’s card catalogue disappeared in favor of a computerized version. The library developed a web and social media presence. These days, patrons can download ebooks instead of perusing the shelves. The atmosphere evolved along with the technology.
“Libraries are no longer so restrictive,” Finney said. “We don’t shhhh people any more.”
For all the transformation, she said, the library hangs on to its identity as an all-inclusive community gathering place.
“The important things have stayed the same,” she said. “Libraries are for everyone.”
She loves the wealth of diversity that libraries offer. The unfiltered list of books, CDs and videos include everything from classic literature to car repair guides to political pundits.
“One of the phrases librarians use a lot is ‘There’s something in my library to offend everyone,’” she said.
A photo display at the party included an image of Finney holding a sign that read “Caught Reading Banned Books.” She grins mischievously from the photo.
Nearby, a display rack held “Books recommended by Mary.” It was an eclectic mix — “Light Between Oceans,” “Outliers,” “The King’s Speech,” “Ready Player One,” “Aunt Dimity’s Death,” “Brida,” “Beauty Fades, Dumb is Forever” and others.
O’Daniel said she will miss Finney’s dedication and her dry sense of humor.
“She’s extremely funny,” O’Daniel said. “You have to get to know her before you know just how funny.”
Jennifer Costley, who starts as director on Friday, will remember Finney as someone with a unique blend of humor and no-nonsense style.
“She’s a comedian, but also someone who thinks about every single detail of every project,” Costley said. “Nothing slips by.”
As Finney goes off into retirement, one thing is certain — there will be a lot more time to read. She admits she owns a Kindle, though she doesn’t often use it.
“I love the feel of a book in my hands,” she said.
Finney said people have been coming into the library all week to offer good wishes and say thank you.
“I didn’t have any idea what kind of impact we have,” she said. “We touch people and they remember. Libraries are so terribly important and it’s been a real privilege to be part of that in Pendleton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.