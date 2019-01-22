The Pendleton Public Library is turning the page on its leadership.
Library Director Mary Finney announced at a December library board meeting that she would be retiring on Jan. 31. The following day, assistant director Jennifer Costley will take over the library’s top post.
In an interview Tuesday, Finney said it felt like the right time to retire after working for the library for the past 28 years, the last five spent as director.
Finney said one of the highlights of her career was being involved in the move from the library’s old location at 214 N. Main St. to the newly opened Pendleton City Hall in the late 1990s.
Originally hired as a library services librarian in 1990, Finney had risen to assistant director by the time former Director Kat Davis announced her retirement in 2013.
After a nationwide search for a new director failed to yield a sufficient candidate, the city promoted Finney to the director position.
Hired as a youth services librarian in 2012, Costley was elevated to assistant director when Davis retired.
With Finney considering retirement over the past two years, City Manager Robb Corbett said the city decided to train Costley to take over for Finney in the event of her departure.
Costley said she was “over the moon excited” to take over as the next director.
She said she had just returned from maternity leave, so she hadn’t been able to give much thought on how her tenure might affect library services and programming. But she plans on soaking up as much knowledge as she can from Finney before the end of the month.
The youth services librarian position has been vacant since the last leadership changeover, with Costley continuing to manage the children’s section along with her duties as assistant director.
With Costley set to be promoted again, the library will leave the assistant director position unfilled this time and restore the youth services librarian.
Finney said the thing she was most proud of during her time as director was the staff who worked under her.
She said she had no immediate plans once she was retires beyond “reconnecting with my cat.”
