The children section Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, offers a variety of books for summer reading at the Pendleton Public Library. The theme for this summer's program is “Find Your Voice."

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Bosses at the Pendleton Public Library are preparing for the summer reading program. Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said this season's theme of "Find Your Voice" comes at the perfect time.

"We always start in January, performers book out really early because most of them cover the whole state," she said. "We get assigned a theme and we center our programming around that, so this year it'll be music and theater."

