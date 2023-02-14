PENDLETON — Bosses at the Pendleton Public Library are preparing for the summer reading program. Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said this season's theme of "Find Your Voice" comes at the perfect time.
"We always start in January, performers book out really early because most of them cover the whole state," she said. "We get assigned a theme and we center our programming around that, so this year it'll be music and theater."
The summer reading program aims to incentivize youths of all ages to read by inviting them to performances, readings and events, as well as rewarding them for reading books and keeping logs about them. Costley and James Simpson, assistant director, split up responsibilities for managing age groups, with Costley overseeing younger readers and Simpson the older readers.
"The kids don't often have interest in the reading log at all, but parents need things to keep our kids busy over the summer," Costley said. "We want them to read because there are many studies that show if they don't read during the summer, they go back to school and they are behind."
The program also offers young readers the opportunity to win prizes.
"The biggest incentive we've found for kids is that the Knights of Pythias provide bicycles as prizes kids can win for reading," Costley said. "We put those bikes out front next to a big prize bin of books, that was kids know that if they read a book, they're entered for that bicycle."
Some participants in the program are more prolific readers than others, Costley said, and although the library keeps little data on the subject, she suspected most participants do so for the potential prize at the end of the summer above all else.
"Last year we had lower participation in the reading program, but the year before was the first year we did bikes, and we had a higher participation than we'd had in years past," Costley said. "It ebbs and flows."
Costley said part of the drop in participation in 2022 could be due the coronavirus pandemic.
"We weren't able to do assembly visits and those make a huge difference," she said. "So now that schools are back open and they're not limiting who can visit, we're going to get in front of every student body and talk about the summer reading program."
In an effort to bolster participation in the program and also general circulation, the library will roll out its own mobile library in March.
"The mobile library comes from an American Rescue Plan Act grant that we got almost two years ago," Costley said. "It was deployed because of issues in the supply chain. We hoped to have it launched last summer, then the fall, but now we're launching in March for sure."
The mobile library will serve everyone in Pendleton's ZIP code, Costley said, traveling to places that may have difficulty gaining access to the library and bringing specialized books on-site to events in Pendleton.
"We're going to start by visiting the Pendleton Early Learning Center," she said. "All the kindergartners are going to take a tour, then we're going to do a family night out there. We're going to have a couple of locations in Mission. Wherever the community is, wherever events pop up, we'll be there."
