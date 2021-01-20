Pendleton Lions
Rita Campbell, second from left, presents Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, left, and Roman Olivera, of Blue Mountain Community College, with a $3,000 check for the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation on behalf of the Pendleton Lions Club. The money, which was raised through various fundraisers, is earmarked for the college’s veterans resource center and student urgent care. Also pictured, from right, Ken Daniels, Janice Stewart and Randee Bronson.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

