PENDLETON — The Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation is making the rounds of Pendleton schools this week to conduct vision screenings for elementary and middle school students.
Sherwood Heights Elementary School Principal Ronda Smith said the screenings can help find previously undiagnosed vision problems that may make seeing the board or reading difficult for students. Smith was particularly appreciative of the Pendleton Lions Club members for donating their time and working with the students.
“Having all of the volunteers here working with the kids is great,” said Smith. “The volunteerism of the Lions Club is a huge part of this process and greatly appreciated.”
Brad King, a screening events coordinator for OLSHF, said the foundation will visit more than 600 schools this year and hopes to expand to even more next year. The OLSHF makes use of a set of Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screeners to quickly screen each student. The screening units, which look similar to a large digital camera, allow volunteers to effectively examine vision without barriers, such as language skills or disabilities.
The benefit to electronic screening over a standard eye chart is that volunteers are able to screen students much quicker, resulting in fewer volunteers and less class time missed. At Sherwood Heights Elementary School, it took four volunteers roughly an hour and a half to screen the school’s 443 students. After the screenings, data is transferred back to the Lions where it is organized and sent back to schools.
“Schools should have the assessments by early next week,” King said. “If a student needs a referral, a full information sheet for their eyes as well as an explanation of any information will be sent home to the parents.”
King said in addition to the Lions screenings, any parent of a child in need of a referral will also receive a list of available community resources.
While this is the Lions’ first year conducting screenings for the Pendleton School District, they have conducted screenings for Hermiston, Heppner, Stanfield and several other Umatilla County schools. The screenings, required by state law, help to catch vision problems when students are younger in an effort to improve the learning atmosphere.
Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the district had previously used a local optometrist to do the tests, however, the Lions Club reached out earlier this year and was willing to take over the service. Fritsch said the timing worked out well as the previous provider was ready to step down.
“The earlier we can get students screened through any of our health programs,” he said, “the sooner we can get them access to the proper resources.”
Despite the program’s heavy reliance on volunteers, the screenings, which cost $3.20 per child, are paid for through the Oregon Department of Education. The ODE sets aside funds for the vision screenings and disperses them to the districts following the completion of the screenings.
