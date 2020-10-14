PENDLETON — With schools operating remotely, the annual Pendleton Lions Club Peace Poster Contest needed to find a new way to reach potential contestants.
The contest, which usually operates in conjunction with Sunridge Middle School and the Pendleton School District, pivoted its approach and partnered with the Pendleton Center for the Arts to sponsor this year's contest.
Risa Riggen, a Pendleton Lion helping to organize this year’s Peace Poster Contest, said the partnership with the Pendleton Center for the Arts allows the Lions Club to open the contest to a wider group of participants within the greater Pendleton area.
“It’s a really big challenge trying to get this done with COVID,” she said. “We partnered with the art center so that we can serve an even larger area.”
The theme of this year’s contest is “peace through service” and students are encouraged to take the time to discuss the meaning of peace with others. Riggen said the usual in-school model allows students to discuss the theme and the idea of peace as a class to help guide their plans.
“I think the parents are going to have to do more this year,” said Riggen. “Peace is an abstract concept and they’re going to need to help their kids discuss what that means to them."
The contest is a part of the International Peace Poster Contest held by the Lions Club each year. Students compete at varying levels beginning with the Pendleton contest, the winners of each round advancing their posters one step closer to the national competition.
The winning contestant of the Pendleton contest will take home a $300 prize and advance to the next level of judging, while second and third place will win $200 and $100 prizes, respectively. The winning poster will advance to the district contest, where it will be judged against others from throughout the region.
In order to participate students must be 11-13 years of age on Nov. 15, 2020, and living in the greater Pendleton area. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2020, and the full contest rules can be found at www.pendletonlionsclub.org.
Those interested in participating will be able to pick up supplies on Fridays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23, from 3-4 p.m., or Saturdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Supply sets include poster paper, pencils and colored markers although students are free to use any media they choose for the poster.
Riggen said the decision to offer supplies was to allow any child to be able to participate and the Pendleton Center for the Arts helped to get bags set up and made available for those who are interested.
“Because of COVID these kids are going to be all over the place and we really want them to be able to participate,” she said.
