PENDLETON — Pendleton Mixer & Cigar Inc. is recovering after water rose during the storm Thursday, June 2, leading to thousands of dollars in property damage.
“It was about 8 to 9 inches of water,” business owner Greg Roland said. “I had to close down and make sure my employees were safe.”
Roland also hired a professional cleaning crew to flush out and disinfect the store at 237 Emigrant Ave.
“The crew stayed cleaning here for a week,” Roland said.
Despite the damages, Roland reopened the liquor store June 3, getting it up and running again to make up for the financial losses.
“I’m not happy with the city,” he said. “I had (fecal matter) in my store.”
According to Roland, the sewage drain pipes, on the corner of the store and across the street, overflowed and flooded his store.
Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown visited Pendleton Mixer that same night to check on the damages. According to Brown, it didn’t have anything to do with the sewage system because the sewer main was not clogged.
“It was a high intensity storm and it affected only that property,” he said. “But if Roland is unhappy we'll reach out to him.”
The National Weather Services in Pendleton on June 2 tweeted, “Heads up. More storms on the way today and tomorrow. A few strong storms may even occur with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be a concern.”
Later that day, the NWS issued a warning and posted a special weather statement.
At the back of the store, several lines of liquor boxes sit on the floor swollen and dilapidated. Industrial vacuums and fans rev loudly, sucking up sewage water contaminated with fungi, bacteria and viruses soaked into the carpet and tile floor.
According to Roland, so far there is $75,000 worth of property damage to the building. He is working with his insurance company on the financial claim.
Roland has owned Pendleton Mixer & Cigar since 2015.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.