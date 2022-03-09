PENDLETON — Utility rate hikes likely are coming to Pendleton residents, but it’s still not expected to be enough to cover the increased costs of maintaining the municipal water and sewer system.
The city council typically avoids voting on issues at workshops, such as the one it met for on Tuesday, March 8, but Public Works Director Bob Patterson said he wanted to start talks around the subject so the council could vote on it at its April 5 meeting.
Patterson said the consumer price index the city uses to determine the cost of maintaining Pendleton’s drinking water and sewer systems is rising more than 6.5%.
“The supply chain is killing us,” he said in an interview before the meeting, pointing out the costs of materials for water and sewer lines and other utility infrastructure has risen rapidly in recent months.
Patterson said city staff are aware other utilities, including electricity and trash disposal, also are likely to rise in the coming months. In light of the economic situation, Patterson said staff was recommending a 3.34% rate increase, about half of the 6.67% cost growth reflected in the price index.
But even if the council adopted the entire 6.67%, Patterson and staff said it wouldn’t cover the increased expense of running the city’s utility systems. While staff recommended softening the blow of utility increases this year, Patterson said he would like to return to the council in a year to look at the rate of inflation and consider whether the city can maintain the status quo or raise utility rates again.
While the council didn’t take any action on Patterson’s recommendation, members seemed to like the plan.
Noting how much the costs of other utilities and goods were rising, Councilor Dale Primmer said he was concerned about how residents with fixed incomes might be affected by the city’s utility increases.
“It’s death by a thousand paper cuts with people on fixed incomes,” he said.
Several councilors noted the city would need to be proactive about telling residents the city was eating some of the rate increases. Councilor McKennon McDonald said she wanted city staff to create a mock water bill so councilors clearly could show how the rate increases would affect everyday customers.
“We better communicate that well, if that’s what we decide,” Innes said.
While the council is set to meet once more in March, Patterson said he intended to officially request the rate increases at the council’s April 5 meeting.
From 2015-20, the city increased water and sewer rates 10.5% per year to secure a pair of massive state loans that helped the city replace its aging underground utility infrastructure. From then on, the city tied rate increases to the price index, which had been averaging about 3% per year until recently.
Even with all the rate increases, a 2019 study the city conducted showed Pendleton was in the middle of the pack when it came to utility rates compared to other cities in the Northwest. The city of Hermiston’s utility rates were in the same ballpark as Pendleton’s. Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said at the time he wasn’t sure how much these studies helped with public perception.
“If something’s too expensive, it’s too expensive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the other person is paying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.