PENDLETON — One of Pendleton’s longest tenured residents, Elnor Alkio, died Dec. 12. She was 105.
Don Potter, her friend and caretaker, said she had suffered a stroke in July that left her prone to seizures, one of which led her to fall and hit her head. When doctors told her she would never fully regain her health, Potter admitted her to a hospice. She died early Dec. 13, he said.
Potter said he’s been friends with Alio for 26 years and her caretaker for 16.
“She was a great person,” he said. “She was a pillar of this community.”
Living to 105 years old and having spent most of it in Pendleton meant Alkio was a major historical resource for residents and visitors alike. According to an East Oregonian story published near 100th birthday, her grandparents arrived in the Northwest on the Oregon Trail, and after settling in Pendleton, her grandfather sold buggies and wagons prior to the automobile era. Her father ran a laundry service before switching to farming after World War I, growing wheat and canola in the area where the Wildhorse Resort and Casino is now.
Alkio followed in her mother’s footsteps by attending Oregon State University — which was Oregon State College in Alkio’s time and Oregon Agricultural College in her mother’s.
Alkio spent 30 years teaching home economics to Pendleton’s middle and high schoolers and eventually started a business of her own with a friend, an art gallery named the Collector’s Gallery, 223 S.E. Court Ave. She eventually took over the business herself and turned it into an antique store. In 1991, Alkio bought the building the Collector’s Gallery, a structure historically known as the LaDow block.
Completed in 1884, the building was once the town’s main commercial hubs. When Alkio took over the deed, she became only the third owner in the building’s history.
Potter said Alkio loved talking about Pendleton history with customers and visitors, sometimes spending hours going over the life and times of the town.
“She was a wealth of knowledge,” he said. “She knew everything about every building in this town, the older ones. Everything about all the old families.”
The LaDow block started to show its age in recent years, its windows boarded up on its second floor. Alkio long desired to restore the building’s facade and second story, and even obtained a grant from the city’s urban renewal district, but city officials said she never had the financial situation to utilize it.
Potter said he didn’t know what would happen to the property because it still needed to go through the probate process.
Alkio was preceded in death by her husband, George Alkio, who died at 52. She is survived by two daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Potter said he is in the process of organizing a remembrance service for Alkio at the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton.
