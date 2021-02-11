PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has been named one of the nation’s “Top 10 True Western Towns” by True West Magazine, according to a press release.
Pendleton was named the No. 6 community in the 2021 list, and will be featured in the February/March 2021 issue, which is scheduled to hit newsstands on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Prescott, Arizona, took the top spot.
“The Pendleton Round-Up is one of those Pacific Northwest events that you have to attend,” said True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell. “But the town is more than that — with a living heritage that brings the Old West alive. There’s no question: Pendleton is a Top True Western Town.”
This is the 16th year True West has presented its annual award. Editors base selections on criteria demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums and other institutions, events and promotions of historic resources.
Other towns joining Pendleton and Prescott on the list include Scottsbluff/Gering, Nebraska, Wickenburg, Arizona, Sheridan, Wyoming, Tombstone, Arizona, Dodge City, Kansas, Laramie, Wyoming, Deadwood, South Dakota, and San Angelo, Texas.
