CLATSOP COUNTY — An Pendleton man was among three people killed in a crash Wednesday, Feb. 10, northwest of Portland, Oregon, according to police.
Oregon State Police said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving two vehicles just after 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County.
Walter Smith, 21, of Pendleton, was driving a Mercedes station wagon west when he lost control, slid sideways into the eastbound lanes of Highway 26 and collided with a Toyota Tacoma operated by Natalie Swauger, 30, of Seaside.
Smith and his passengers — Erick Fadness, 20, of Decorah, Iowa, and a 16-year-old female from Portland — all sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead, according to state police.
Swauger was transported by air ambulance to a Portland hospital.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Seaside Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
