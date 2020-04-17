PENDLETON — A Pendleton man was arrested early Thursday morning after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Joey Martin Helsley, 26, on six charges, including one felony count of strangulation and another of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Helsley was also charged with two counts of probation violations and two counts of failure to appear in court.
According to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts, police received a report of a domestic dispute on Northwest Third Street around 1:13 a.m. Helsley had three outstanding warrants for his arrest and police brought him into custody at the scene for allegedly strangling a woman and then assaulting her 16-year-old son when he intervened.
Strangulation is charged as a felony when it takes place in the presence of a minor, and Helsley’s criminal mistreatment charges stem from his alleged assault on the 16-year-old boy.
Helsley is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $117,500 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.