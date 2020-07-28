PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department arrested a man on first-degree arson charges for allegedly setting fire to the carpet in his Southeast Court Place apartment on Monday, July 27.
Jefferson Thomas Wayne Pishion, 48, was charged with first-degree arson and resisting arrest during his arraignment at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton on Tuesday, July 28.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said officers were dispatched to the area three times that night in response to calls for domestic disturbances.
According to Roberts, Pishion refused to open the door to officers the third time they were called around 9:45 p.m. When officers smelled smoke coming from the apartment, Roberts said they entered with force and Pishion resisted being brought into custody.
Pishion also tried to extinguish the fire himself by the time the officers entered the apartment, and Roberts said there were no injuries or structural damages to the building.
Pishion’s criminal history dates back to a 1990 felony burglary conviction in Umatilla County, according to court records, and he was most recently convicted in 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender.
Pishion is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $70,000 bail.
