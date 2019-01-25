PENDLETON — Tyler Allen Christian, 22, was arrested Thursday for nine counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the first and second degree.
An indictment states that between August and November of 2018, Christian possessed and distributed nine separate visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Though Christian was arrested in Pendleton, the crimes took place in Morrow County and will be handled by the Morrow County District Attorney's office. Christian has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for February 7.
