PENDLETON — Oregon State Police reported a Pendleton man died Wednesday, June 2, on Interstate 84 near Pendleton in a rollover.
Troopers at approximately 3:30 p.m. responded to the eastbound side of the freeway for a crash near milepost 206 about 4 miles west of Pendleton. State police reported the preliminary investigation indicated Kurt Hitchen, 48, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a travel trailer when the trailer began to sway, causing the pickup and trailer to roll.
Hitchen suffered fatal injuries.
An ambulance took his passenger, Melissa Hagen, 38, of Pendleton, to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The Pendleton Fire Department, Echo Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
