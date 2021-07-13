PENDLETON — In the eyes of the Federal Aviation Administration, Harold Nelson is a master mechanic and a master pilot.
Nelson on Thursday, July 8, held a small reception at his business, Pendleton Aircraft Service, to celebrate his two awards from the FAA: the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award. With planes lined up ready to be serviced and repaired at his airport shop on July 12, Nelson reflected on his more than 50-year career in aviation. Nelson said the awards weren’t something he solicited.
I didn’t ask for it,” he said. “They came to me with it.”
Nelson said Pendleton Aircraft Service was undergoing a regular inspection when the inspector learned Nelson had been plying his craft for more than five decades. The inspector encouraged Nelson to apply for the Master Mechanic Award, which was named after Charles Taylor, the mechanic for the Wright brothers and the man credited with building the engine for the first successful aircraft.
As Nelson and the inspector continued talking, Nelson mentioned he had once built his own plane in college and flown it, which led to the inspector also recommending Nelson for the Master Pilot Award.
The two awards reflect a lifetime dedicated to aviation.
As a high school student in Pullman, Washington, Nelson built a glider from scratch and flew it five times as he was towed from the back of a Jeep. He applied to technical school out of high school, but with the school at full enrollment, he went to work for Boeing instead. Nelson matriculated to junior college in Portland and then Oregon State University, where he built a Stits Playboy, a single-seat monoplane for amateur construction projects. The plane wings continue to hang as decorations in Nelson’s shop.
Nelson arrived in Pendleton in 1969 as a shop foreman for a repair shop called Pendleton Airmotive. In an era before airline deregulation and Essential Air Service, major airline services stopped in Pendleton. In need of a mechanic, Nelson said United Airlines trained him to repair the Boeing 727s and 737s that flew through town.
Nelson started his own business, Pendleton Aircraft Service, and although the planes he works on today aren’t as large as the Boeings he once serviced, business remains steady.
“I’m still flying and I’m still mechanicing,” he said.
Nelson said the awards weren’t just a testament to his longevity but also the quality of the service he provided, noting his record was full of clean inspections.
He and his family remain an integral part of the aviation community today. When the city of Pendleton looked to change its lease language for businesses renting land at the Pendleton airport industrial park, Nelson was a part of a group of aviation business owners who protested the changes. With input from the general aviation community, the city eventually agreed to amend the language to make it more amenable for existing tenants.
Nelson’s career in aviation spans well over 50 years, but his love of flying is practically a lifetime pursuit. In a photo adorning a bulletin board at the Pendleton Aircraft Service hangar, there’s a photo of Nelson as a young boy playing with a toy glider.
