PENDLETON — A Pendleton man who was facing federal child porn charges died in January before his case could be heard this month and after the trial was delayed six times in the past year and a half.
Jason Robert Newsom, 43, died at his home in Pendleton on Jan. 22 from acute myeloid leukemia. He was scheduled to face federal trial on Feb. 11 for three counts of transportation of child pornography and one of possession of child pornography.
The U.S. District Court of Oregon's case was terminated on Jan. 30 due to Newsom's death.
Newsom was originally arrested by FBI agents on June 29, 2018, while he was at his Pendleton frozen yogurt business, Yummm, and his trial date was scheduled for September 2018. Court documents show a combination of changes in representation and motions from Newsom's defense for additional discovery time led to the court granting six continuances that pushed the trial date all the way until February 2020.
Federal court records also show Newsom's conditional release was modified three times since December 2019 to allow him to see his son. Twice he was allowed to travel and stay overnight in Portland and another time he was able to watch his son play in a basketball tournament in Washington.
