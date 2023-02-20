Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in downtown Portland (copy)

U.S. district Judge Michael Mosman on Nov. 8, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Portland ordered murder defendant Kawlija Scott of Pendleton into a hospital after finding he suffered from a mental disease or defect rendering him incompetent to understand court proceedings. The federal Bureau of Prisons on Fed. 13 told the court it anticipated transporting Scott to a facility in March.

 123RF, File

PORTLAND — Murder defendant Kawlija Scott of Pendleton remains in custody while awaiting transportation to a federal medical facility due to his mental status.

Scott, 26, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, faces charges of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the slaying of Gabriel Freeman, 27, in May 2022 at his residence on Parr Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Freeman died at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

