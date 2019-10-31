PENDLETON — On Feb. 4, 2019, a severe winter storm swept through the area leaving snow on roadways and dense fog in foothills of the Blue Mountains. Shawn Martin, a painter, was returning from a jobsite near Meacham when he was involved in a 10-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 near Milepost 223.
Martin remembers being pinned in his truck for what felt like an hour before first responders were able to cut him free of the wreckage and transport him to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. While Martin’s passenger was able to walk free of the crash, Martin broke both of his legs and dislocated his left knee.
“I almost lost my left leg,” Martin recalled.
At the hospital, Martin remembers hearing and seeing his family but admits the days following the crash are still somewhat of a blur. After an initial surgery at St. Anthony Hospital, Martin was transported via air ambulance to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland for further surgeries. It was there that Martin says doctors placed a rod in his left leg from his ankle to his knee to stabilize the break.
Since his accident, Martin has been unable to walk and has been traveling to OHSU every two weeks for physical therapy and additional surgeries. Martin said the support of his family and his pets have helped him pull through and stay positive during dark times.
“I was always the go-to person for things and now I have to ask my wife to set up a shower chair for me,” Martin said. “I probably would’ve gone crazy if I didn’t have my wife and my animals.”
Unable to go to work, Martin says his animals, particularly his dogs Wilbur and Charlotte, have helped keep him company during the days.
Martin’s brother, Darrin Umbarger, runs Clearview Disability Resource Center, which operates a local medical supply loan closet for individuals to borrow everything from canes to medical beds. Umbarger, who has multiple sclerosis, uses a wheelchair and assisted his brother in finding the appropriate wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
“The way that we grew up we were both very active,” said Umbarger. “When someone has a temporary disability they still have the mindset of what they could do rather than what they’re supposed to do.”
Martin has regained his ability to drive and, before his most recent surgery, was able to get out of the house and have some non-weight-bearing use of his left leg. On weekends, Martin will join his brother and help out around the Clearview warehouse however he can. Because Martin still has full use of his arms, Umbarger says that he is particularly useful in moving boxes or medical equipment around the shop.
“It helps to come down here to do something and be useful,” said Martin of Clearview. “The last thing I need to do is sit and think about it.”
Umbarger said he keeps an eye on his brother to make sure he isn’t doing things he shouldn’t be, but that the two enjoy the time together even if they just end up sitting and talking the whole time.
Martin’s wife, Karen Martin, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com to cover the costs associated with her husband’s medical bills and travel to and from Portland for care. However, the fundraiser had only raised $165 of a $20,000 goal at the time of publication.
In mid-November Shawn Martin will return to OHSU to have his leg forcibly bent in an attempt to regain some movement and continue physical therapy. While Shawn Martin will still have two more years of physical therapy and at least one more major surgery, he regained use of his right leg and doctors expect that he will regain at least 80% use of his left leg.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Shawn Martin said. “We’re all just trying to figure out what that reason is.”
