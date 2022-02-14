PENDLETON — Police on Monday, Feb. 14, arrested a man following negotiations after a 911 caller reported he broke into a trailer and shot a gun.
Marvin Richard Strong, 39, of Pendleton, now is in the Umatilla County Jail on on numerous charges.
Pendleton police at 10:21 a.m. responded to Go Fish RV, 1500 S.E. Byers Ave., after receiving a 911 call of a possibly suicidal male who broke into a trailer and shot a round from a handgun, according to a press release from Pendleton police.
Police at the scene learned Strong was inside a trailer and armed with the homeowner’s handgun. The homeowner also reported Strong fired one round from the handgun during an argument.
Officers established a perimeter, evacuated others nearby and attempted to establish contact with Strong, Pendleton police reported.
Additionally, the police department directed the school resource officer to contact Washington Elementary School, 1205 S.E. Byers Ave., to place the school in lockout status during the remainder of the incident. The officer also stayed on site at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
The Pendleton Police Department also brought in its crisis negotiator to establish contact with Strong.
He exited the trailer at 12:05 p.m. and surrendered to officers. Police booked Strong into the Umatilla County Jail on the following charges: first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, domestic violence menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct and on a probation violation.
Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department assisted at the scene. There were no reports of injuries, according to the press release, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Records show Umatilla County Circuit Court in August 2021 sentenced Strong to two years probation for felony strangulation and on Jan. 25 issued a warrant for his arrest for violating the probation.
The case now goes to the district attorney’s office.
