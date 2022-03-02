PENDLETON — A Pendleton man is in jail on felony assault charges related to the stabbing of four people.
Pendleton police arrested Sterling Harrison Severe, 30, on two counts each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as a parole violation warrant.
Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram in a press release Wednesday, March 2, reported officers at 9:22 p.m. March 1 responded to 122 S.E. 19th St., after receiving a 911 report of a male at the residence stabbing multiple people.
Police at the scene heard and observed through the front window of the residence an “active disturbance,” according to the press release.
Officers entered the residence and encountered a man straddling another male on the floor just inside the front door. Byram reported the victim on the floor was bleeding heavily from the head.
Officers quickly detained the suspect, and after gaining control of the situation medical personnel attended to the victims inside the residence. In total, according to the release, two ambulances and two personal vehicles took four adult victims to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for “treatment related to stab injuries and blunt force trauma injuries.”
While the injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Byram reported, they were quite serious in nature.
Severe also received treatment at the hospital for injuries he suffered during the altercation inside the residence. Police then booked Severe into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Byram reported the investigation showed drug use and mental health issues were contributing factors to the assaults.
The investigative material next goes to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for review of charges and prosecution.
