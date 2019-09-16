MILTON-FREEWATER — A Pendleton man was killed on Sept. 7 after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Milton-Freewater.
According to a press release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Cesar Ernesto Argueta, 46, was crossing South Main Street in the 1100 block shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Argueta was hit by a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Florencio Rojas-Cruz, 63, of Walla Walla. The collision caused severe injuries and Argueta was ultimately taken to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle, where he died from his injuries on Monday, Sept. 9.
Milton-Freewater Chief of Police Doug Boedigheimer said in the press release that impairment or intoxication was not a factor with Cruz. Eyewitnesses said Argueta was in the crosswalk, but the flashing lights associated with the crosswalk were not on. However, Boedigheimer said, the investigating officer tested the crossing lights and they were operational.
Rojas-Cruz was cited for careless driving.
