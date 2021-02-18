PENDLETON — As couples across the United States have been buying up valentines for their sweethearts, Ron and Denise Simmons are praying for a heart.
Recently diagnosed with chronic systolic heart failure and ventricular tachycardia, Ron is in need of a heart transplant.
“Ron’s heart has continued to worsen, so doctors say it’s critical in order to survive,” Denise said.
With a family history of cardiac problems — Ron was 11 when his 41-year-old father died from heart disease — the Pendleton man experienced his first heart attack more than 15 years ago, and three more since then. He had a defibrillator implanted in 2010 and a replacement one in 2015, which Ron said was “serviced” with a new battery and connecting wire in October 2020.
On Jan. 11, Ron, 56, was anticipating a couple of days off from his job at Safeway in Pendleton. Other than being a little tired while laying on the couch, he was feeling good. Suddenly, Ron became nauseated, followed by more serious symptoms. The episode, he said, was “scary.”
“My heart started doing weird stuff,” Ron said. “My chest was pumping hard, and then it (defibrillator) zapped me.”
With his irregular heartbeat persisting at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Ron was transferred via air ambulance to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He remained there for 10 days, including a three-day stint in intensive care.
Although he’s had a defibrillator for more than a decade, Ron said it hadn’t gone off until recently. Feeling on edge and distressed, he said it continued to send electrical signals to his heart upward of 15 times.
“I felt traumatized from it,” Ron said. “I thought I was going to die.”
Finally, Ron said he was sedated and physicians “shocked” his heart. He underwent a full battery of medical testing as well as a cardiac ablation — a sort of Band-Aid procedure to temporarily correct electrical signals causing abnormal heart rhythms. In addition, Denise said they met with numerous doctors, including specialists with the Providence Spokane Heart Institute to determine if Ron is a viable candidate for a heart transplant.
For better or for worse
Ron and Denise met online in 2012. Their first date was at a Starbucks in Yuba City, California. Lured by a lower cost of living and to be closer to family in the area, they moved to Eastern Oregon in 2013.
After Ron popped the question in April 2014, they exchanged vows Oct. 18, 2014, in Boardman. Their blended family includes five children, ranging in age from 20 to 30 years old. They also have four grandchildren.
While Ron has health insurance, with an estimated price tag of more than $1 million, the couple’s portion of medical bills will add up quickly. Travel costs to Spokane for appointments prior to the transplant are not covered by insurance. Also, Ron will need to reside in the Spokane area for approximately three months after the surgery, resulting in additional expenses of maintaining another residence.
Ron and Denise are all in while preparing for the transplant — whenever that day comes. They said it could be months or years before a suitable organ is available. When he gets the call, Ron must be in Spokane within six hours.
Between the global pandemic and his diminished health condition, Ron’s activities are limited. He had been on light duty at work prior to his January hospitalization. Currently on medical leave, Ron’s physicians will reevaluate his status in April. He’s eager to return to work, both for the income and having something to do.
In addition to being the primary caregiver for her daughter who has a disability, Denise has taken the reins in trying to get the word out about fundraising efforts.
“Ron just wants to have a good heart to be able to do what he used to do, so we can enjoy life to the fullest,” Denise said.
A fundraising campaign coordinated by the National Foundation for Transplants is accepting tax-deductible donations on Ron’s behalf. For more information or to donate, visit www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/nft-ronaldsimmons.
