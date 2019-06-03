PENDLETON — Brandon Kliever of Pendleton faces sex crime charges in connection to a 15-year-old girl whose infant was stillborn.
The case came to light the night of Jan. 21, when a 911 call requested an ambulance to the Go Fish RV Park, 1500 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, for the teen who had seizures and was four months pregnant, according to a Pendleton police search warrant affidavit for Kliever’s DNA. A Pendleton ambulance crew found the girl in the upper bunk of a fifth-wheel travel trailer. She was unresponsive and had a racing heart rate. Paramedics had to intubate her because she had difficulty breathing.
According to the affidavit, one paramedic saw no signs of trauma on the girl, but he found a package of sausage under her shirt and taco shells down her pants. Several men in their 20s were in the trailer as well.
One of those males claimed to be the girl’s brother but turned out instead to be Kliever. He told paramedics they smoked marijuana but did not use other drugs.
The ambulance crew took the girl to the emergency department of St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Medical staff there told Pendleton police the girl had a stroke and the fetus was in jeopardy. Police also learned the girl had marijuana in her system as well as methamphetamine and other substances.
Police arrived at the hospital, and staff reported the fetus was dead. The hospital transferred the girl to Oregon Health Sciences University, and while she remained sedated and intubated gave birth to a stillborn infant.
The police wanted to know who the father was, and while the girl refused to identify him, according to the affidavit, the evidence pointed to Kliever. Police pieced together evidence indicating they lived together when she was no more than 14 and he was 22. Police also have a record of multiple calls for service from 2017-19 involving the girl and Kliever.
Pendleton police handed its case to the Umtilla County District Attorney’s Office, which presented evidence to a grand jury on April 9. The grand jury handed up the indictment for charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to state court records. The district attorney’s office set May 7 as the date to charge Kliever.
But he did not make the arraignment. Kliever at the time was in the Marion County Jail, Salem, for violating probation in an attempted assault case. The circuit court there on May 9 sentenced Kliever to three years in state prison. According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, he now is at the Coffee Creek Intake Center, Wilsonville, awaiting placement in the state’s prison system.
