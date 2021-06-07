PENDLETON — A robbery and kidnapping suspect the Pendleton Police Department SWAT team helped arrest in March is on his way to state prison for more than 12 years.
Tyler James Schachtsick, 32, on Wednesday, June 2, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and kidnapping, according to state court records, and will pay $400 in fines on top of his prison time. His restitution has yet to be determined.
In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed several charges agains Schachtsick, including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree theft and strangulation.
In March, a man told police that four people assaulted and robbed him in a room at the Rugged Country Lodge, 1807 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, and then dropped him off along Highway 37.
Police with the help of the local SWAT team and police dogs soon after arrested Schachtsick and Anderson. Police on April 7 arrested the remaining two suspects, Anthony Len Haigh, 26, and Deva Lorraine Marthaller, 25.
Anderson and Marthaller have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Haigh in May pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, kidnapping and assault. He is serving 12 years in prison.
