PENDLETON — A Pendleton man admitted to stealing tools, equipment and more worth at least $10,000 from Western States Equipment, Pendleton.
Levi Reed, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Umatilla County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree aggravated theft. The deal comes with a prison sentence of one year, four months, according to court documents, and two years of post-prison supervision.
The district attorney’s office also dismissed charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and vehicle theft in the Western States case and dismissed a separate case against Reed of a prison inmate in possession of a weapon.
For now, Reed remains in the county jail in Pendleton but soon will be on his way to the Oregon Department of Corrections intake center at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Wilsonville.
This is Reed’s second conviction this year in a burglary case.
Pendleton police caught Reed on Jan. 10 after he broke into the Happy Canyon behind the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. According to police, Reed stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, sound boards and more.
Court records show Reed pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft in exchange for a year-and-half of probation.
