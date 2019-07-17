PENDLETON — Steven Moses Enko of Pendleton took a plea deal in June and avoided facing trial for possessing child pornography.
Enko pleaded guilty on June 28 in Umatilla County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Court records show Judge Daniel Hill sentenced Enko, 38, to two years and three months in state prison. He gets credit for the time he was in the Umatilla County Jail. Enko could be eligible for release in April 2021, according to Oregon Department of Corrections information. He also has to complete three years of post-prison supervision.
Pendleton police investigated the case in 2018 based on a “Cyber Tipline Report” and related information from the Oregon Department of Justice about apparent child pornography, according to a search warrant affidavit. The material included photographs depicting children from about 2-7 years old in sexual acts. Bowen obtained records for social media websites and followed the trail to Enko.
The district attorney’s office charged Enko with 13 counts of encouraging child sex abuse and dismissed 11 of those per the deal. According to the plea petition, Enko admitted to having a visual recording of child pornography since late December 2017. Taking the deal nixed his trial, which would have began July 2.
Enko now is in the inmate intake center at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Wilsonville.
