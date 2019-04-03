Pendleton mayor now cancer free

Eight months after revealing that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, Pendleton Mayor John Turner announced that he is now free of the disease.
“My doctors say there is no evidence of any cancer anywhere in my body,” he wrote in an email to friends. “Obviously both (my wife) Gail and I are relieved and grateful. I still have some issues in my throat, mainly with taste buds and salivary glands, that will need time to heal, but I am delighted to be as well as I apparently am.”
After his diagnosis, Turner said he was confident in his recovery, relaying that there was a 70-80% chance doctors would successfully treat the disease.
Although his cancer didn’t require surgery, the chemotherapy he received did take a toll on his body.
In an interview, Turner said he felt “low-energy” from September to December and he’s still waiting to see when his taste buds and salivary glands will recover. Although his doctor couldn’t detect any cancer in any part of his body, Turner said he’ll go in for regular checkups to make sure the cancer hasn’t returned.
Back in July, Turner said he was prepared to cede some of his duties to then-Council President Neil Brown while he traveled to Walla Walla for treatment.
But Turner never missed a council meeting after his diagnosis and even attended most workshops.
A native Oklahoman, Turner spent 28 years in the Marine Corps, serving his last four years as the executive director of the Marine Corps War College. He retired with the rank of colonel in 2003.
After moving to Pendleton to become the provost at BMCC, Turner was named interim president in 2004 and installed permanently in the position in 2005. He retired from the job in 2013, served as a commissioner for the Port of Umatilla and ran unopposed for the open mayor’s seat in 2016.
