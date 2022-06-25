PENDLETON — The yearly student exchange program between Minamisoma, Japan, and Pendleton has been stuck in limbo for three years now.
The two sister cities, separated by 5,000 miles and one Pacific Ocean, have been exchanging students since 2006, but Pendleton High School has been sending students to the area since 1999. Since the beginning of the pandemic, though, neither group has made the trek.
“Japan hasn’t been accepting tourists since the pandemic,” said Cheri Kendrick, longtime exchange program participant and director. “They just recently opened up for limited tour groups to come in.”
It is not the first time tPHS students will not be traveling to Minamisoma. In 2011, exchanges stopped due to growing radiation concerns from the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, but they picked back up in 2015 once those concerns subsided.
Throughout that time, Japanese exchange students continued to fly over and experience life in Eastern Oregon.
For years, the exchange happened during the two towns’ most prominent events; while Japanese students experienced the premier Round-Up, Pendleton travelers saw the Soma Nomaoi, a festival similar in scope to the Round-Up that honors martial skills and horse riding.
While that practice faded over the years, the exchange still served as an important way for students to experience other cultures.
“It gives people a taste of meeting someone from another culture,” Kendrick said, “That’s important, especially for places like Japan. A lot of people have been to Europe or Mexico, but Asia may seem inaccessible to them.”
To keep that accessibility open, Kendrick vows to maintain momentum and interest high. Without travel for the past two years, the schools have found other ways to keep in touch.
In 2020, the 2019 exchange students reconnected via zoom in a virtual reunion. Last summer, there was a “virtual exchange”, where students talked and showed each other their rooms. This year, plans are still up in the air.
“We’ve talked about some different options, just wanting something different for the summer,” Kendrick said, “Maybe even something like showing them the Japanese Gardens in Portland.”
Kendrick hopes to have a complete exchange in 2023, depending on how Japanese travel restrictions look at the time. Keeping the exchange program alive is an important way for others to experience cultures and new perspectives.
“This trip has changed me as a person,” Said one student in 2017 after returning from Minamisoma, “I’ve made a family here that is irreplaceable. The generosity and the kindness that everyone here has shown me is life-changing.”
