PENDLETON — Acting as the Pendleton Development Commission, the Pendleton City Council will consider approving a $600,000 financial aid package to help a Portland business group renovate and reopen a vacant motel at 310 S.W. Dorion Ave.
The commission meets Tuesday, Feb. 15, to discuss the prospects of the MotoLodge, the motel recently purchased by Cascadia Hospitality. One part of the package is a $500,000 grant from the commission’s Rejuvenation program. The program is meant to address project’s that are multi-faceted remodels, and the grant amount is equivalent to 40% of the project’s $1.3 million price tag.
“This will be a tremendous boost to downtown Pendleton’s attractiveness to visitors,” Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, wrote in a staff report. “Not only does it add 40 valuable lodging rooms to our current inventory, but the rooms will be new, beautifully designed and within walking distance of our dining and shopping areas downtown.”
Denight also wrote that Cascadia intends to upgrade the landscaping and pool once they open their doors to guests this May.
The other part of the package is a $100,000 Jump Start loan. The loan is set to be paid back in three years with a 3% interest rate.
The commission is also slated to hear several reports, including a report on downtown storefront occupancy. After the commission meeting ends, the council will convene to discuss renewing the city’s auditor contract, several issues related to housing on the South Hill and designs for a new bus barn.
The development commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the council chambers in Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The commission meeting will be immediately followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings are available to watch virtually via Zoom at bit.ly/3zZlbJb.
