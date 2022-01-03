PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is moving forward with a $2 million fund to build a new road for housing on the South Hill.
At a Dec. 21 meeting, the Pendleton City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Umatilla County to establish a $2 million revolving fund to help cover the costs of building the street. Public Works Director Bob Patterson told the council it would need to create a fund in the future to house the money once it’s disbursed.
The city has taken some early steps to secure easements to build a new road that would connect Highway 11 and Highway 30. City officials believe the new road could open up land capable of sustaining hundreds of new housing units.
Given that a revolving fund can’t be drawn down without replenishing it, the city plans to pair the $2 million with a reimbursement district where housing developers reimburse the city for the costs of the road and other infrastructure once they start building houses. But even with the $2 million in hand, the city likely will need to raise money from other sources to fully fund the project.
Kim Puzey, the general manager of the Port of Umatilla, said he’s met with city officials about contributing money toward the road building effort, but a commitment would require approval from the port commission. Puzey said there were no city representative at the last port commission meeting in December and would be unable to proceed with discussions until both sides met.
“We probably won’t be discussing it in their absence,” Puzey said.
Mayor John Turner, himself a former commissioner, confirmed he and City Manager Robb Corbett have met with Puzey about the port participating in the revolving fund.
Turner said he and Corbett have been busy trying to address end-of-the-year tasks, but he anticipates returning to the port commission in January to continue discussions. While there’s uncertainty whether the port could offer financial support during the current fiscal year or next, Turner said he was confident a deal could be worked out.
