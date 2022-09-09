PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is moving forward with a project to fix a leak at the Pendleton Aquatic Center.
During the 2021 pool season, the pool began losing water, according to a press release from the city. After multiple tests, the city traced the leak was to the piping under the leisure pool that supplies water to the jets on the pool floor.
Locating and fixing this leak requires cutting the pool floor to expose the water lines, testing and repairing the line, installing new reinforced materials and pouring new concrete to patch the pool floor.
The city council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, approved a bid from Anderson Pool Works to find and repair the leak. The bid amount is based on time and materials. The council authorized up to $150,000 for the project. If the issue is located quickly, there is a chance the cost could be less than the $150,000 cap, city spokesperson Jennifer Colton said.
To help offset these costs, Pendleton Parks and Recreation applied for a grant from the Ford Family Foundation. This week, the foundation notified the city it had been awarded $50,000 toward the leak repair.
Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said the project is expected to be completed before the 2023 pool season.
The Pendleton Aquatic Center has been a key summer attraction for residents and tourists alike since 1963. The center welcomes more than 24,000 visitors a year, and in 2022 it had more than 700 enrollments in swimming lessons.
