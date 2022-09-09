Heat Wave
The city of Pendleton is moving forward with a project to fix a leak at the Pendleton Aquatic Center.

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is moving forward with a project to fix a leak at the Pendleton Aquatic Center.

During the 2021 pool season, the pool began losing water, according to a press release from the city. After multiple tests, the city traced the leak was to the piping under the leisure pool that supplies water to the jets on the pool floor.

