PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is past the preliminary design phase for a proposal to resurface and widen Northwest Despain Avenue according to Tim Simons, Pendleton’s community development director.
The proposal would widen Northwest Despain from its intersection with Main Street to Northwest Seventh Street.
“We are currently a little past the preliminary design phase, but we’re not anywhere near a final design,” Simons said. “We’d widen that portion of the road out to allow parking on both sides and travel in both lanes. It would relocate the curbs in that stretch, and then reconfigure and realign its connection to Main Street.”
But some residents are not on board with the city's plans for the road.
Joshua Samuel Brown and Stephanie Huffman are homeowners on Northwest Despain Avenue between Northwest 10th and 11th streets, a portion of the road where both delamination and sinkage are visible.
“It seems like a very poorly thought out plan from an environmental point of view,” Brown said. “Why would you want to decrease your green space? You would be mitigating space where people can grow trees and gardens in favor of asphalt, which will get hotter in the summer and raise temperatures.”
The city's reasons
Simons explained the city has been aware that Northwest Despain has sorely needed a resurfacing, but increasing costs of labor and materials beyond the project's budget has complicated the plans.
“The numbers are much higher than we thought they were going to be,” Simons said. “We’re going to reassess what our budgets are and determine whether we have the money to do the project this year, whether we need to cut back on the scope, and whether we should just repave the road and wait to widen it, but that poses its own set of problems.”
Resurfacing the road without widening it would be inefficient, Simons said, because if the city returns a few years later to its widening plans, a surface would have to be reconstructed, effectively doubling the total cost in road maintenance dollars.
“The problem is that we recognize the pavement condition on Northwest Despain Avenue, and it needs to at least be resurfaced this year,” Simons said. “That’s where we need to meet and determine if we have the money to do the full scope of the project, but I would say the condition of the surface is the number one problem. There are several spots where there are big potholes, and de-lamination, where the top layer and the bottom layer of the road are coming apart, and ruts and potholes. It’s also one of our major urban collector roads.”
As the city of Pendleton closes in on its final plans, it hopes to hear from residents of the area and how they would feel about the changes, Simons explained.
“Ultimately we’re trying to provide something for the citizens that meets everyone’s needs,” Simons said. “Do we save the money that we can by not widening the street six more feet and using it on another road? Do I go up there door to door and start knocking on doors and asking ‘what do you think?’”
Residents give their take
Brown’s concerns are numerous, and he acknowledged his home is not on a portion of the road under consideration for widening, but said if the city moves forward with its plan, his stretch of road would be next.
The owners of Buckin’ Bean Coffee Roasters said they also have concerns with widening Despain.
Winston and Kirbie Hill operate the coffee shop and restaurant on Northwest Depsain Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, firmly within the project boundaries and at one of the North Hill's busiest intersections, balancing a four-way stop, a morning bus stop, a park, a playground and their shop.
“We see more than 10 people burn through the stop sign on Despain and Fourth Street,” Winston Hill said. “It’s right next to a bus stop in the mornings, it’s dangerous.”
The Hills said they feel that although Northwest Despain Avenue only has room for parking on one side of the road, that parking serves their needs as a business and the needs of residents, as they explained there is ample space for parking on side roads.
To express their concerns to the city, Brown and Huffman have put together a petition and begun distributing it to residents and businesses along Northwest Despain Avenue. The petition asserts that signatories are against an expansion of the road, as they believe it would decrease neighborhood safety, make the neighborhood hotter, have a negative impact on community health and risk lowering home values.
“That said, it needs to be resurfaced, we don’t disagree there,” Brown said. “Roads need to be maintained, that’s why we pay taxes. We want the road paved, we just don’t want it widened.”
