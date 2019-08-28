PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission continues to cycle through blighted housing plans, the latest proposal coming at a workshop Tuesday.
Meeting as the development commission, the members of the Pendleton City Council heard from Associate Director Charles Denight, who shared the latest forgivable loan concept from the commission’s advisory committee.
Under the newest proposal, the urban renewal district would create a housing blight reduction program that provides loans to residents who want to fix up homes that have fallen into disrepair.
Over the course of the five-year loan, up to 60% can be forgiven by the city contingent on passing inspections. The other 40% wouldn’t need to be paid until the house sells or changes hands.
The draft plan would initially allocate $300,000 for the program, with Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corp. and Community Action Program of East Central Oregon providing the bulk of the administrative work.
For its first year, the blight reduction program would apply only to owner-occupied homes, which excludes landlords and their tenants from accessing the loan.
Although the loan program would be available across the urban renewal district, Denight said the advisory committee wants to start its focus on the downtown area from Southeast Sixth Street to Southwest Sixth Street.
According to a survey of homes in the downtown area, 10 owner-occupied blighted homes are in that six-by-six block area.
Denight said the housing blight reduction program idea is based off of a similar program offered by the North Clackamas Revitalization Area in Clackamas County, which issues four to 10 loans per year with minimal advertising.
Based on her own experiences with housing improvement grant and loan programs, GEODC Community and Economic Development Officer Judy Moore said the commission shouldn’t be overwhelmed with loan requests.
While commissioners have discussed multiple options to fix up rundown housing, the forgivable loan concept is starting to win over at least one former skeptic.
“I’ve kind of changed my thinking about this over the last couple of months that we’ve discussed it,” Mayor John Turner said. “I wasn’t real hot on it when we first started, but I’m starting to warm up to it quite a bit.”
Despite a detailed draft plan, there are still some details the committee needs to hammer out. For instance, Moore said the GEODC and the commission haven’t yet discussed how the nonprofit would be compensated under the loan program for providing administrative services.
Denight said he would like the commission to approve the plan soon. The commission’s next meeting is set for Sept. 17.
