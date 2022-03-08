PENDLETON — At a Tuesday, March 8 workshop, the Pendleton City Council will begin discussing potential rate hikes for its water and sewer utilities.
The council typically avoids voting on issues at workshops, but Public Works Director Bob Patterson said he wanted to start talks around the subject so that the council could vote on it in April.
Patterson said the consumer price index the city uses to determine the cost of maintaining Pendleton’s drinking water and sewer systems is rising by more than 6.5%.
“The supply chain is killing us,” he said, pointing out that the costs of materials for water and sewer lines and other utility infrastructure has risen rapidly in recent months.
Patterson said city staff are aware that other utilities like electricity and trash disposal are also likely to rise in the coming months. While he doesn’t want to see the city’s utility rates rise to match the consumer price index, the actual percentage the charges grow by will be dependent on discussions between the council and staff.
The commission will meet Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. in city council chambers at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting also is accessible via Zoom at bit.ly/375U6tx.
