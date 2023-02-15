Groom Troy Gentis, right, and bride Clarise Huesties hold their wedding cake Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court on Valentine’s Day conducted free marriage ceremonious for the first time, complete with cake for the couples.
Clarise Huesties holds hands with her soon-to-be husband Troy Gentis on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court on Valentine’s Day conducted free marriage ceremonious for the first time.
Presiding Judge Blaine Clooten signs a marriage certificate Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on Valentine’s Day at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court for the first time conducted free marriage ceremonies.
Happy couple Troy Gentis, above, and Clarice Huesties celebrate their wedding day Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court, which conducted marriage ceremonious for free on Valentine's Day.
Groom Troy Gentis, right, and bride Clarise Huesties hold their wedding cake Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court on Valentine’s Day conducted free marriage ceremonious for the first time, complete with cake for the couples.
Clarise Huesties holds hands with her soon-to-be husband Troy Gentis on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court on Valentine’s Day conducted free marriage ceremonious for the first time.
Presiding Judge Blaine Clooten signs a marriage certificate Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on Valentine’s Day at the Pendleton Municipal Court. The city court for the first time conducted free marriage ceremonies.
Happy couple Troy Gentis, above, and Clarice Huesties celebrate their wedding day Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Pendleton Municipal Court, which conducted marriage ceremonious for free on Valentine's Day.
PENDLETON — Three couples married on Valentine's Day in Pendleton won't have much excuse for forgetting their wedding anniversaries.
Presiding Judge Blaine Clooten performed Pendleton Municipal Court's first free Valentine's Day marriage ceremony at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. He united in matrimony Clarise Huesties and Troy Gentis, both of Pendleton, in the council chamber of city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave..
The couple scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. ceremony cancelled. Two other nuptials were scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and noon.
The court also provided the couple a nuptial bouquet and a small heart-shaped wedding cake. The four cakes on hand were a departure for the court.
"Normally we have a strict no food policy," court clerk Lisette Uskoski said.
The couple met as high school freshmen in 2012, and have been engaged for about a year, Gentis said.
"When you were a freshman," Huesties said.
Clooten spoke about marriage before legally uniting the couple.
"Being in love is a temporary madness," Clooten said. "Love is what is left over when being in love has burned away."
Sienna Ly of La Grande and Garrett Huesties of Pendleton served as witnesses of the marriage while Tulley Bloom of La Grande videoed the suitable-for-framing certificate signing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.