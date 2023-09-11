JudgeClooten_001.jpg
Buy Now

Municipal Judge Blaine Clooten sits in his courtroom Jan. 23, 2023, as he prepares for the day's hearings in Pendleton City Hall. The city council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, adopted an ordinance to make the court a court of record following a recommendation from Clooten and City Attorney Nancy Kerns.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Municipal Court could become a court of record.

The city council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, heard the first reading of an ordinance to make the court a court of record following a recommendation from City Attorney Nancy Kerns and Municipal Court Judge Blaine Clooten.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.