Pendleton Municipal Court Judge Blaine Clooten sits in his courtroom Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, as he prepares for the day's hearings at Pendleton City Hall. His staff has fielded questions from people with suspended licenses regarding former Gov. Kate Brown's order enabling reinstatement in some cases.
PENDLETON — Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order on Dec. 21 forgiving uncollected traffic fines and fees. This order enabled some suspended driver's licenses to be reinstated. It affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to passage of House Bill 4210 in 2020, eliminating debt-based license suspensions in future.
Blaine Clooten, attorney and Pendleton Municipal Court presiding judge, said he has been peppered with questions about possible reinstatement since the governor's order.
"They ask, 'Am I going to have my license reinstated?'" he said. "'I saw the governor’s order about licenses, does that mean I’m OK to start driving again?' I would like to clarify some of these questions. This information does not apply to any other court."
The order specifically listed 52 cases directly related to Pendleton Municipal Court, Clooten said.
"It was not clear how the list was compiled," he said. "It's unclear how the governor selected those cases. I wouldn't want to speculate as to why they believed those qualified. I have to comply with the law, while serving the people of Pendleton."
Clooten's small staff is pulling the cases to check that individuals are not deceased. The cases also must involve only violations, not traffic crimes, such as driving under the influence of intoxicants. If, based on this review, the court confirms a case, then it notifies the state.
The court handles many cases with limited resources, but aims to process the suspensions in as timely a manner as possible.
"If your privileges are currently suspended, you will not receive a phone call or a letter when they are unsuspended," Clooten said. "This would be time consuming and largely ineffective. You will need to check with the (Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services)."
Brown's order covered not just Oregon municipal courts, but justice and circuit courts as well.
Hermiston had 48 cases, Umatilla 33, Milton-Freewater 24, Stanfield 20 and Pilot Rock two. Irrigon Justice Court had 51 cases and Heppner five. Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts had 106 cases. The 511-page document listing all drivers is online here: shorturl.at/fkuIK.
"Please understand, these things take time," Clooten said. "It takes time for us to review the cases and make certain it meets the parameters of the order. It takes time to pull the court information and mail the pertinent information to the state for reinstatement. It takes time for the state to communicate these updates to the DMV and to update the records."
Milton-Freewater Municipal Court Judge Molly Tucker Hasenbank said she and the clerk discussed how to handle reinstatement requests when Brown first issued the order.
"We thought it might be a burden," Tucker Hasenbank said, "but we haven't discussed it since then much."
For formerly licensed drivers who believe their privileges were suspended through municipal court, it is worth checking with the DMV every three to six months, Clooten said. Municipal court has the right to release additional holds, as appropriate, on a case-by-case basis.
"Driving privileges are not reinstated automatically," he said. "If the Pendleton Municipal Court is the only hold on your license, our release on your license hold does not mean you are immediately good to begin driving."
Prospective drivers need to take steps to restore their privileges, Clooten said.
"It may be as simple as a phone call and confirming your mailing address," he said. "For many people, reinstatement will cost $75 for a new card. Some will need to take the knowledge test again. Others will need to obtain an SR-22 or complete other administrative requirements."
If drivers or someone offering them assistance believe their privileges are suspended, the best course of action is to call the Pendleton office of the state Driver & Motor Vehicle Services for license reinstatement. Provide the name and license number of the driver, and inquire what, if any, remaining debts or action items are needed to reinstate the license.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.