PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council gave former Municipal Court Judge Monte Ludington a plaque, and he left the council a report.
At a Tuesday, April 5, city council meeting, Ludington officially stepped down from the bench as he returns to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office following several years in private practice.
Ludington also delivered a report that more fully fleshed out his views and provided the council with recommendations on how to improve the court.
Unlike their counterparts on the circuit court, municipal court judges don’t hear felony or even most misdemeanor cases. Instead, Pendleton judges are responsible for presiding over traffic violations, city ordinance violations and other cases that don’t usually lead to jail time. Also unlike circuit court, municipal court is not a “court of record,” meaning no one transcribes records of what happened during hearings.
While the cases in municipal court often contain lower stakes than state court, that doesn’t mean municipal court is free from scrutiny. Ludington referenced a 2018 lawsuit from a Pendleton woman who spent 55 days in jail for owing $1,000 to Pendleton Municipal Court. The city of Pendleton agreed to pay the woman $130,000 and changed its policies to ban jail time for the indigent.
“Even though it is not required, making our municipal court a court of record would provide further transparency and should be considered for that reason,” Ludington wrote.
If Pendleton were to make the municipal court a court of record, it would join only six other municipal courts across the state in doing so. Ludington also pointed out other cities avoid the move because of the increase in cost and staffing that comes with it.
Unlike elected state judge positions, the city council appoints the Pendleton municipal judge. While the council has the power to evaluate the judge on a regular basis, Ludington argued the council should evaluate municipal court staff as a whole rather than just focusing on the judge.
“Given their roles, it would be difficult to evaluate the municipal judge without also evaluating the court clerks and pro tern judges,” he wrote. “As discussed above, Court Clerks are the Municipal Judge’s arms, and Pro Tern Judges step into the Municipal Judge’s shoes. It is difficult to discuss or evaluate one without discussing the other.”
Despite the fixes he wants to see in the municipal court, Ludington also defended its continued existence. He wrote the municipal court provided the city with local control and allowed the city to prosecute cases that might fall through the cracks if they were to be referred to an overburdened circuit court.
Ludington wrote that the municipal court is not primarily a mechanism to send people to jail, noting that jail overcrowding often means inmates tied to municipal cases are often released first. Instead, Ludington said he’s used the court’s power to impose probation supervised by the court.
“The goal of any municipal court supervision should not be for defendants to fail and go to jail but for them to succeed,” he wrote. “In this respect, municipal court shares a similar mission as a treatment court.”
During Ludington’s tenure, the municipal court partnered with the Umatilla County CARE Program to help connect them with social services while under court supervision.
While Mayor John Turner said Ludington’s report and recommendations were appreciated, the city council was unlikely to adopt them.
“I’m not saying they’re not good ideas, he said. “I’m just not sure there’s much enthusiasm from the council.”
Turner said the city wasn’t eager to take on the new costs of making the municipal court a court of record. And he also plans to keep the current judge evaluation system in place, which involves Turner and City Manager Robb Corbett gathering input from court staff and then sitting down with the judge to go over it.
But he did like Ludington’s partnership with CARE and planned to meet with the new municipal court judge, Pendleton attorney Blaine Clooten, to discuss how to keep it going.
